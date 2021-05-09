Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

On Saturday, a top health official informed that Bangladesh has detected six people infected with the Indian variant of the COVID-19. The cases were detected by health officials overnight. Out of the six people, two were detected in the national capital Dhaka, said Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) spokesman Professor Dr. Nazmul Islam Munna. He told, “Six people have been found to be carrying the Indian variant so far and we expect more people to be detected with identical types of virus in the coming days”. All of them were exposed to the variant, also known as B.1.617, as they recently visited India and are currently kept under quarantine.

Dr. Nazmul further added, “This development means we in Bangladesh need extreme caution, perfect compliance of health guidelines . If we maintain the guidelines, no variant — deadly or not — can cause major problems”.

Bangladesh sealed its borders with India last month due to the raging number of coronavirus cases in the neighboring country. But according to the officials and reports, many people came to Bangladesh from India under special arrangements and some of them fled a mandatory quarantine, heightening risks of spreading the pandemic.

Bangladesh on Saturday, reported 1,285 fresh infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,878. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 772,127.