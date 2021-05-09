Covid-19: Mathrubhumi senior reporter Vipin Chand passes away

Kochi: On Sunday, Mathrubhumi senior reporter Vipin Chand (41) passed away. He was admitted to Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital with pneumonia following Covid. He died of a heart attack at 2 am today. He is a native of Paravur Alangad Koduvazhanga.

During the Covid period he was an active presence in reporting news. Vipin had been in treatment for more than two weeks after being diagnosed with pneumonia following Covid.

He has previously worked as a reporter for Indiavision in Kochi and Alappuzha. He is the son of Chandran Palappuram, Paravur Koduvazhanga. His wife Sridevi and son Maheshwar.