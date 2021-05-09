Covid-19: MK Kaushik, Moscow Olympic Gold medalist and former Hockey coach, passed away

On Saturday, former India hockey player and coach M K Kaushik died after fighting with COVID-19 for the past three weeks. He was 66 and survived by his son and wife.

A member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold-medal-winning Indian team, Kaushik, had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 17 and was admitted to a nursing home here.

His son Ehsan told PTI, “He was shifted to ventilator this morning but passed away just now.”

Both the senior men and women’s teams came under Kaushik’s coaching. Following his coaching, the men’s team from India won a gold medal at the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

Under his coaching, the Indian women team had won a bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

In 1998, he was awarded the Arjuna Award, before being offered the Dronacharya award in 2002.