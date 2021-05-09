Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate remained firm at 96% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is also unchanged at 1.7% in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 942 new coronavirus cases along with 1064 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 334, followed by Makkah with 286, the Eastern Province with 112, Asir recorded 50 and Madinah confirmed 40 cases.

Also Read: Saudi Arabia announces decision regarding Hajj pilgrimage

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 426,384. The total recoveries now stands at 409,740. The death toll is at 7072. At present there are 9572 active cases in the country. In this 1336 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.

25,672 violations were committed against precautionary coronavirus measures in Saudi Arabia from May 2 — 8. The highest number of violations were reported in Riyadh with 8,909 violations, followed by Makkah with 4,556, and the Eastern Province with 3,805 violations.