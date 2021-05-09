Death toll from bomb blast near school rises to 50

Kabul: The death toll from bomb blast near a school in Kabul rose to 53. More than 150 people were injured in the attack. This was confirmed by Ministry of Public Health in Afghanistan. Three blast were happened near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon. As per reports, the attack started with a car bomb explosion and was followed by two rocket attacks.

Till now, no militant groups or individual had claimed responsibility of the attack. Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani has alleged that the Taliban militants were behind the attack. By Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack.

Families of the victims blamed the Afghan government and Western powers for failing to put an end to violence and the ongoing civil war. The bomb blasts comes a week after remaining US and NATO troops began exiting Afghanistan. The US and NATO forces will leave the country by September 11.