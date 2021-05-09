‘Happy new for boozers’: State government allows home delivery of liquor from May 10: Details inside

A state government has announced a ‘happy news’ for boozers. The Chhattisgarh government has announced the new decision which will be a good news for boozers. The state government has allowed the home delivery of liquor in the state.

The home delivery of liquor will be through online sale. The commercial taxes department in the state in an order had gave permission to the excise commissioner to allow home delivery of liquor through online orders. Timings for the home delivery of liquor have been fixed from 9 am to 8 pm. The home delivery will start from May 10.

Also Read: Union government allows grant to panchayats to fight Covid-19

The Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited (CSMCL) will decide which shops will provide the home delivery service and customers will have to make the payment in advance while placing the order. People can book orders on the CSMCL”s website or its app available on mobile playstore. Customers can order up to five litres of liquor at a time and Rs 100 will be charged for home delivery service, which will be available within 15 km of the shop concerned.