Instagram deletes Kangana Ranaut’s recent post

After her ban on Twitter, on Saturday, Kangana Ranaut said that she won’t last on Instagram for “more than a week”. The actress claimed that her recent post of testing COVID positive was taken down by Instagram and suggested it must have been reported by the ‘Covid fan club’.

On her Instagram stories, she wrote, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communists sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin (I had heard of terrorist and communist sympathisers on Twitter but) Covid fan club awesome… It’s been two days here on insta but don’t think will last here more than a week,” with several laughing emojis.

It was a few days back Kangana had posted a picture of herself in a yoga pose and spoke about her COVID-19 diagnosis. She wrote, “I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Last week, Kangana’s Twitter account was permanently suspended for violation of policies, after she shared controversial tweets on the recent West Bengal assembly elections.