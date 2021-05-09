Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement. RTA has announced free parking in the emirate during the Eid Al Fitr holidays. Five days of free parking is announced by the Roads and Transport Authority.

RTA announced that the public parking in Dubai will be free from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Only multi-level parking terminals in the emirate are exempted from this.

So, if the holy month of Ramadan lasts for 30 days, parking will be free from Tuesday, May 11, to Saturday, May 15. If the holy month lasts for 29 days, public parking will be free from Tuesday, May 11, to Friday, May 14.