Satara cop’s 65-year-old mother killed in Warje, money stolen from her house

Pune: A 65-year-old woman named Shahabai Arun Shelar aged 65 was killed near her house in the Warje Malwadi area of Pune, which is believed to be a robbery gone wrong in the late hours of Friday. The murderer also stole Rs 65,000 from her residence in the Ram Nagar area of Warje, said police.

The woman runs a scrapyard while her son Vitthal Shelar (42) is an assistant sub-inspector in the Satara police.

According to police, she was working in the scrapyard while she got attacked using a square-shaped metal pipe with which she was bludgeoned in the head. The accused attacked the woman between 9 pm on Friday and 5 am on Saturday when she was found. She was found by two workers in her scrapyard run out of a tin shed. The assailant is believed to have taken the keys from her and used them to ransack the cupboard in her house located nearby. According to the complaint, cash worth ?65,000 was stolen from the cupboard that was ransacked.