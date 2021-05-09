State government extends lockdown for another week

Delhi state government has extended the lockdown imposed in the national capital for one more week. The decision was announced by Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The lockdown was imposed in the state on April 20. The lockdown scheduled to end at 5 am on Monday will now be extended up to May 17 morning.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 332 more Covid-19 fatalities and 17,364 new infections. .This is the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000. The test positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the third consecutive day.