Swami Adhyatmananda of Sivananda Ashram passes away.

Swami Adhyatmananda Maharaj (76) of Sivananda Ashram in Ahmedabad passed away Saturday after a brief battle with Covid-19. A yogacharya, Swami Adhyatmananda conducted hundreds of yoga shibirs and was the head of Sivananda Ashram and Ahmedabad-based Gujarat Divya Jivan Sangh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condoled his demise. PM tweeted and stated that Yogaguru Swami Adhyatmanandaji apart from teaching yoga, used to explain deep spiritual subjects in a simple manner.

Amit Shah tweeted, “Swamiji has always been serving for the upliftment of every society through yoga, spiritual as well as various social activities…”

Swamiji was recuperating from Covid and was advised by his doctors to stay back in the hospital. This morning he suffered a cardiac arrest.

He is one of the most sought after speakers in India and abroad. His lectures are a spontaneous outpouring of divine wisdom. His ability to make the esoteric subject of spirituality simple through a perfect blend of humor, melodious singing and down to earth practical approach put him in the class all by himself. Swamiji is well known for his ability to lead kirtans to the highest ecstasy through his melodious voice and supreme devotion. He is embodiment of love purity, and truth. He was not just a yoga guru , but a linguistic who knew 16 languages.