Top scientist point out factors behind Covid-19 explosion in India

A top scientist working with World Health Organization has revealed reasons behind the recent Covid-19 explosion in India. Soumya Swaminathan, the chief scientist of WHO has revealed the reasons in an interview given to AFP. Soumya Swaminathan revelaed the coronavirus variant spreading in India is more contagious . She also said that the variant is also dodging the vaccine protections.

She in the interview said that there are many reasons for the recent surge in the infection. The B.1.617 variant of Covid-19 is the major reason for the Covid-19 explosion in India. It was first detected in India last October. But along with this variant the mass gatherings, festivals, election rallies were also the main reason behind the recent surge. She also said that people gave up following safety measures like wearing masks and social distancing in the country.

“B 1.617 is likely to be a variant of concern because it has some mutations which increase transmission, and which also potentially could make (it) resistant to antibodies that are generated by vaccination or by natural infection,” she said.

“In a large country like India, you could have transmission at low levels, which is what happened for many months…It was endemic (and) probably gradually increasing… Those early signs were missed until it reached the point at which it was taking off vertically,” she added.