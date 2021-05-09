World’s highest vaccinated country sees rise in Covid-19 cases

The island nation situated in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is the world’s highest vaccinated nation in the world. The small country has till now vaccinated around 60% of tis citizens. As per the latest data, more than 60 per cent of Seychelles’ population has been fully vaccinated and around 70 per cent has been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. But now, the country with a population of nearly 100,000 people is witnessing a surge in the coronavirus infections.

Seychelles has used the Chinese made Sinopharm vaccines for the massive vaccination drive. The country also announced that it will reopen its borders for tourists as the country’s income comes mostly form tourism sector. But now the recent surge in the infection has made the authorities in dilemma. The situation has also keenly observed by medical experts as this would reveal the effectiveness of vaccines.

Also Read: Recovery rate remains firm in Saudi Arabia

The country has reported highest number of Covid-19 cases per capita on this week. This is worse than India which has not even 3 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.

The Country has earlier this week announced more stricter restrictions to contain the spread of infection. The country will close down all schools, public places, and cancel all sporting events. The restrictions may remain in place till May 24.