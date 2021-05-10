Around 20 people in an European country detected with Indian variant

France: The Indian variant of coronavirus has been detected in an European country. Around 20 people in France have been detected with the Indian variant. French Health Minister Olivier Veran announced this.

The Indian variant of coronavirus ( B.1.617) is more transmissible. It causes more severe infection and has the capacity to evade vaccine immunity. As per the World Health Organization (WHO, the predominant lineage of B.1.617 was first identified in India last December. An earlier version was spotted in October 2020.

The WHO has described the Indian variant as a “variant of interest”. Other strains with known risks, such as those first detected in the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa, have been categorised as “variants of concern,” a higher threat level.