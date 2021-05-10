“CARONAA , COVVIYD-19”; Numerologist claims that the epidemic will end if the ‘spelling is changed’

The second surge of the covid-19 or coronavirus has hammered the nation. Daily covid numbers are disturbing but proper care can reduce the spread. Lockdowns declared in several states are also directed at quickly lessening the spread. At the same time, some are working to overcome the corona irrationally.

While some claim that drinking cow urine does not cause corona, some try to hold the corona away by chanting the mantra ‘Go Corona Go’ continuously. Such misconceptions, which are well-rooted in the first step of the virus, also get good propagation in the second wave. One of these is the fresh argument that the epidemic will end if the spelling of the words covid-19 changes as CARONAA.

The viral and puzzling ad said, “If you use the changed spelling of CARONAA and COVVIYD-19 by affixing the same to either door or in public places or by tying the banner in all public places, CARONAA will be disappeared from not only from Ananthapuram dist. but also from the world. This is a guarantee as it is divine power as per NUMEROLOGY (sic).”According to SV Annandd Rao, the man who posted the advertisement, if the variations in the spellings are made quickly then the whole world will get relieved of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funny picture has been taking courses on the internet and is completely strange. Particularly when nations around the world are employing so many sources towards treating citizens and treating suffering patients, the numerologist has conveniently arrived up with an answer that calls for just a variation in the original title of this virus.