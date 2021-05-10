Commodity Market: Gold prices remain firm for third day in a row

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of yellow metal has remained firm in the commodity market. In the Kerala market, the price of gold remained unchanged for the last three days. Gold is priced at Rs. 35,680 per 8 gram and Rs.4460 per 1 gram. This is the highest price of the yellow metal in this month. Last week, the price of gold has witnessed a surge of Rs. 660 per 8 gram. On May 1 and 2 the price of gold has touched lowest at Rs. 35,040 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the June gold futures were trading higher by 0.18% at Rs 47,835 for 10 grams. May silver futures were trading 0.95% higher at Rs 72,111 a kilogram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was up 0.1% at US dollar 1,831.72 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2% at US dollar 1,834.00 per ounce.