Country needs breath, not PM’s residence: Rahul Gandhi on Central Vista Project

The second wave of Coronavirus has devastated the country. India is reporting 3 to 4 lakh fresh cases of infection every day and the number is rapidly increasing. Amidst all this, the Central Vista project is constantly under attack from the opposition. Modi Government has taken a dig at the continuation of the Central Vista project even in these difficult times. The government has brought the construction work for the ambitious project under the ambit of “essential services” to ensure smooth movement of laborers during the ongoing lockdown in Delhi. On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country needs breath and not the prime minister’s residence. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista foresees a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat, the reconstruction of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

On Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “The country needs breath, not the prime minister’s residence” along with pictures of people standing in a queue for refilling oxygen cylinders and the construction work for the Central Vista project on Rajpath. Gandhi and his Congress party have been asking the government to lay aside its plans on the Central Vista project and give priority to improving the country’s medical infrastructure to save people’s lives. In another tweet, Gandhi said the pandemic is spreading fast in rural areas, “After cities, now villages are also dependent on God,” the former Congress president tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, according to the Union health ministry, India recorded 4,03,738 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the tally to 2,22,96,414 while 4,092 more fatalities took the death toll to 2,42,362.