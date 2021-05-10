Covid-19: Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from today

Chennai: As the Covid-19 cases are on a surge a complete lockdown is announced in Tamil Nadu, which will come into effect from today(Monday). The constraints were declared by the newly sworn Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday in an attempt to hold the virus spread in the state.

From May 10 to May 24, the 14-day lockdown in Tamil Nadu will remain in force.

The coronavirus spike in Tamil Nadu continued to be in force without any decrease with 28,897 fresh cases being reported in a single day, making the total caseload to 13.80 lakh while 236 deaths in the last 24 hours. The pandemic has taken the lives of 15,648 people in the state so far.

As per a medical bulletin on Sunday, 23,515 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 12,20,064 and leaving 1,44,547 active infections.

List of what’s allowed and what’s not during the lockdown period: