Covid-19 patient found hanging in the hospital; suicide suspected

Pune: On Sunday, a Covid-19 infected patient was found hanging in the storeroom of the hospital around 7.30 am, in Talegaon. The incident was reported from Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research hospital (MIMER) in Talegaon.

According to the police, the 44-year-old patient who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 had been in the hospital since May 1 and had begun to recover and his vitals were improving. Senior police inspector Bhaskar Jadhav of Talegaon Dabhade police station said, “He was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for the past few days. He was found in the storeroom in the hospital. A telephone wire was found around his neck”.The police suspect that the man had died by suicide due to the infection he was affected with. However, the exact reason could not be ascertained immediately. Jadhav added, “The patient was found hanging from a pipe by a telephone wire. He was declared dead later. The primary probe points to death by suicide. No note has been found. We will be recording the statements of the hospital staff and relatives of the patient as part of the probe. The man was a resident of a village near Lonavala.”

He was found by the hospital staff on Sunday morning and the incident was reported to the local police. The police are verifying whether the man had any financial struggles. He is survived by a wife and two children. His death was recorded in an accidental death report at Talegaon Dabhade police station.