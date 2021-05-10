Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases decreased in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Coronavirus cases has decreased in Saudi Arabia. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia. The recovery rate from coronavirus infection improved to 96.1% in the country. The fatality rate remained firm at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 986 new coronavirus cases along with 1076 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 339, followed by Makkah with 283, the Eastern Province with 131, Asir 52, Madinah 50, Jazan 37, Al Khaseem 26, Tabuk 18, Hail 15, Al Baha 11, Najran 11, Al Jouf 5.

Also Read: Hundreds of bodies of Covid-19 victims are still stored refrigerated trucks

The overall infection tally reached at 427,370. The total recoveries now stands at 410,816. The death toll is at 7085. At present there are 9469 active cases in Saudi Arabia. In this 1341 people were under critical condition and re admitted in ICUS.