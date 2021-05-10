Farhan, Ankita Lokhande gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Mumbai: Actors Farhan Akhtar, Ankita Lokhande on Saturday received the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. The actors on their social media shared the update.

In a post on Twitter, Farhan revealed that he received the vaccine shot at a drive-in vaccination center at Andheri sports complex, also told people who are waiting for the vaccines to have patience.

The actor wrote, “Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc

& @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system. To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe.”

Got my first jab today via drive through at Andheri sports complex. Thank you to @mybmc & @MumbaiPolice for the streamlined system.

To those waiting their turn, the process does take 2-3 hours (for now) so please be patient. Carry water & a snack, if need be. Stay safe. ?? — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 8, 2021

Ankita Lokhande shared a video on Instagram of herself taking the jab and wrote, “I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona ?”

On Friday, Mumbai reported 3,039 new coronavirus infections and 71 fatalities, taking the city’s caseload to 6,71,394 and the death toll to 13,687, said BMC.