Medical assistance not provided on time; Covid positive family lost a member

Bengaluru: The complete family, that tested positive, was incapable to get a hospital bed for a family member who was also COVID positive. After losing a family member, who was tested Covid- 19 positive, the family in Karnataka approached the government for help.

In the family of a goods auto driver, his elderly mother, two daughters and he himself tested positive and are awaiting assistance from the government. The auto driver lost his wife, 35-year-old, as she was unable to get a hospital bed.

‘We feel we have been left to die by ourselves’

The auto driver living near Bangalore International Exhibition Centre said, the family requires medicines and they also need to know about their health condition. He added, “We feel we have been left to die by ourselves as we are in isolation at home. ”

As reported by The Times of India, Harish Gowda, a relative of the family told that the woman Yashodha fell sick on May 2 and was hurried to the ESI Hospital in Peenya where the doctors tested her and said that she was COVID positive. The woman’s oxygen level also declining quickly.

No calls answered, made to wait 20 minutes to speak with representatives

Gowda started calling helplines, from Monday morning itself. No one answered, even after calling 75 times. Before talking to the representatives who collected their details, made him wait for at least 20 minutes and never bothered to call back. The woman began gasping and the family took her to several hospitals, on Wednesday night.

The hospitals responded by saying that, they had no had beds. On Thursday morning, the woman breathed her last. After that, the rest of the family tested positive. The family keep on trying to call helpline numbers again, but in vain. The auto driver said, “We are not educated and are suffering. We want a doctor to at least talk to us to know our health condition. Else, we will end up like Yashodha. “