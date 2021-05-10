“Remains of Neanderthals” discovered in Roman caves

On Saturday, Archaeologists unearthed the remains of approximately nine Neanderthals at an ancient place near Rome, Italy’s culture ministry stated. Eight of the ruins are recorded between 50,000 and 68,000 years ago, while one, the oldest, is aged between 90,000 and 100,000 years ago, the ministry said.

The discovery occurred in Grotta Guattari, prehistoric caves discovered more than 80 years ago, found around 100 meters from the shore of Tyrrhenian Sea in San Felice Circeo, near Latina, in the Lazio province. Video footage from the ministry revealed bones, craniums, and other body components discovered at the place.

Neanderthals, resembling ancient families of humans, vanished out about 40,000 years ago. It is not clear what annihilated them off, although hypotheses involve an incapacity to accommodate to weather variation and intensified competition from modern humans. Exerting into record other remains discovered earlier at the same place, there are in total 11 individuals being in Grotta Guattari, which is “confirmed as one of the most significant places in the world for the history of Neanderthal man,” the ministry said.

“They are all adult individuals, except for one who may have been in his early teens,” Francesco Di Mario, head of the Grotta Guattari excavation, said in the statement. Animal ruins have also been discovered, including the aurochs, a large extinct bovine.