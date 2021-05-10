State govt allows weddings with up to 40 guests amid lockdown

The Karnataka government issued another notification on clarifying the lockdown rules on May 8. A statement issued on Saturday says weddings that have already been scheduled will be allowed to take place, but the number of guests has been limited to 40. Passes will be issued to the 40 guests and they can only enter the place where the event is being held upon showing the passes.

In the statement added those organizing weddings will be required to submit a signed application to the concerned Joint Commissioner of the BBMP Zone in the BBMP area or the concerned Tahsildar in the districts along with the invitation card or any other relevant document to obtain permission to conduct the marriage function. The order said“On the receipt of the application, the Joint Commission of the BBMP Zone or Tahsildar shall issue 40 passes for each of the marriage events. Only people with passes shall be allowed to attend the marriage function and pass shall not be transferable”.The government has also allowed iron ore mining for sale to the steel industry and permitted limestone mining for use in the cement industry.

The Karnataka government on May 7 extended the lockdown across the state till May 24. The lockdown was originally imposed from April 26 to May 12 and has been extended by two more weeks.