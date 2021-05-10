Street parties in Spain as couples kiss and hundreds dance to mark lockdown

On Saturday, hundreds of young people in Spain moved to the streets and partied the night away as the clock struck midnight.

The six-month national COVID lockdown in the country has ended and they were celebrating it. as the lockdown had forced people to spend time indoors since 2020.

Since October to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic Spain had started lockdown and now the state had lifted its state of emergency. The lifting of the restraints means, Spaniards are now permitted to travel between regions for the first time in many months.

The country’s 17 regions were able to unwind Covid constraints after infection rates stabilised and vaccination drives had made good progress in the past few weeks.

Scores of unmasked people were seen celebrating and dancing in groups, on Saturday, in Madrid’s central Puerta del Sol square. As the officials and cops had to guide the revellers out quickly.

Social media shared photos of people celebrating on the streets soon started surfacing. But, one photo stood out from the rest and highlighted the collective happiness of people in the country.

That is, the photo showing a couple kissing in the street as groups of people behind them were celebrating. Related photos were taken from many parts of the country.

The celebrations were like New Year’s Eve celebrations of yesteryears in many cities. In Madrid, people danced in the streets without masks for hours. In Barcelona, many were seen travelling to the beach after midnight to celebrate the close of the long lockdown.

Local restaurants and bars have been allowed to stay open till 11 PM with a limit of four people per table. Yet, regions can still limit the opening and closing hours of such establishments.

For now, only four regions in the country are still under curfew – the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands, Navarra, and Valencia.