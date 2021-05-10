Three dead after drinking medicine as liquor substitute

Raipur: On Sunday, three persons died after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy medicine as a substitute for liquor in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, said police.

RK Mishra, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station in Raipur said the deaths occurred on May 7, but its cause was known after an investigation was carried out based on the autopsy report of one of the victims on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Manish Verma (37), Dalvir Singh Parmar (25), and Balvindar Singh (29), all residents of the Pandri area in Raipur. “On May 7, Verma died at his home, while two others died during treatment at Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital on the same day,” Mishra said. Suspecting that Manish Verma died of COVID-19, his family performed his final rites. “However, the autopsy report of Singh indicated that he died due to unknown alcoholic poisoning, while Paramar due to a heart attack, following which police launched a probe,” Mishra added.

The investigation disclosed that the trio had consumed some homeopathy medicine together as a replacement of alcohol, following their condition worsened, which medicine they had consumed was yet to be ascertained. Further probe into the matter is underway, said SHO.