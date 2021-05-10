UAE based air carrier announces new flight services

Abu Dhabi based budget air carrier, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced new flight services. The budget airlines has said that it will start flight services to Kiev, Bari, Salalah and Muscat.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate three flights a week to Kiev, the capital city of Ukraine . The flights will be on on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Bari, Italy will be operated two times per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays; routes to Salalah, Oman will be operated two times per week on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and flights to the capital of Oman, Muscat will be operated three times per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi now operates to 22 destinations . Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as Dh99.