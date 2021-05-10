Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi met with an road accident in odisha

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi was injured after his car he was travelling in suffered an accident in Nilagiri area of the district on Sunday.

Sarangi’s car hit a tractor in a head-on collision near Podasula Chhak. The union minister was going to a nearby village Badheipala to help a kidney patient when a tractor suddenly came before his car and hit the vehicle.As there was no escort car for the minister, Sarangi’s vehicle sustained damage in the mishap. The minister received injuries on his knee, face and left eye. His driver has also reportedly sustained injuries.

After preliminary treatment at Nilagiri Sub-divisional hospital, both Sarangi and his driver have been shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital. Speaking to newsmen after the incident, Sarangi conveyed that the tractor moved recklessly towards our car and despite the onlookers shouting, it hit us. He have developed some swelling on his leg, bit it does not seem like a fracture. Doctors have also suggested him to get an X-Ray of his face.

Meanwhile, BJP National Vice President Jay Panda has expressed concerns over the incident. He has prayed for the quick recovery of the union minister.