Uttar Pradesh : Half burnt bodies were spotted floating in the Yamuna river

In a shocking incident, several unidentified bodies were found floating in the Yamuna river in Hamirpur. Senior officers and police personnel rushed to the spot and later claimed that the bodies were immersed by people from neighbouring districts like Kanpur and Hamirpur instead of cremating them.

ASP of Hamirpur, Anoop Kumar Singh claimed that many families instead of burning the body of their kin preferred to immerse them in the river as the last rites. He conveyed that they were looking into the matter and were also in contact with the police from neighboring Sajeti police station in Kanpur.

Some passersby collected on the bridge over Yamuna river on Kanpur-Sagar Road in Hamirpur after noticing over a dozen bodies floating in the river. Later, the police control room was informed after which senior officers rushed to the spot.

Police officers confirmed that the river flows between Kanpur on the north and Hamirpur on the south and suspected that villagers living on the border areas seemed to have immersed the bodies to complete the last rites instead of cremation. However, local residents claimed that one or two bodies have been found floating occasionally but a large number of bodies indicated towards casualties due to corona infection. An investigation was underway and efforts were being made to ascertain the identity of the deceased.