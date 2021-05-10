Vistara announces new non-stop flight from India

New Delhi: India based private air carrier, Vistara has announced a non-stop flight from India. Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines has announced a non-stop flight from Delhi to Tokyo in Japan. The service will begin from June 16.

The flight will be under the air bubble arrangement formed between India and Japan. Vistara will fly once a week between Delhi and Tokyo. Vistara will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with three-class cabin configuration to serve the Delhi-Tokyo route.

“Vistara has also trained its cabin crew in the Japanese language to extend the warmth of true Indian hospitality to travellers from Japan,” a statement issued by the air carrier said.