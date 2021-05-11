6 people from farmers protest site arrested for gang rape of activist

he farmers’ protest in Delhi has courted controversy with the police filing FIR against six persons in connection with gang rape and abduction of a 25-year-old activist at Tikri Border.

The victim, who later contracted Covid-19, died during treatment. The accused have been identified as Anil Malik, Anup Singh, Ankush Sangwan and Jagdish Brar, along with two other women. They have been booked under IPC sections 365, 342, 376-D, 506, 120-B. All of them had set up tents at Tikri border under the banner of Kisan Social Army.

The FIR stated that a delegation of farmers, including the accused, had held a public meeting in Hooghly, West Bengal, on April 1. The victim, an artist and designer, had at the time met them. She later came to Delhi to support the farmers’ protest.