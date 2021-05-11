Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

The price of precious metals- gold and silver- edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the Gold futures on were down 0.05% at Rs 47,927 per 10 grams. Silver futures dropped 0.24% to Rs 71,373 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged on Tuesday. Price of gold has surged by Rs.80 and reached at Rs. 35,760 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs. 4470 higher by Rs.10. For the last three days gold prices remained firm at Rs.35,680 per 8 gram.

In the international market, the price of spot gold was steady at US dollar 1,836.26 per ounce. US gold futures were down 0.1% at US dollar 1,836.40 per ounce.