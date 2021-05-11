Covid updates Kerala: 37,290 fresh cases reported today

Thiruvananthapuram: Today, Kerala reported 37,290 new Covid-19 cases. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 4774, Ernakulam 4514, Kozhikode 3927, Thiruvananthapuram 3700, Thrissur 3282, Palakkad 2959, Kollam 2888, Kottayam 2566, Alappuzha 2460, Kannur 2085, Pathanamthitta 1224, Idukki 1056, Kasaragod 963, and Wayanad 892. During the last 24 hours, 1,39,287 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 26.77.

79 deaths were reported today due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 5958. 215 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 34,256 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 2676 cases is not clear. A total of 143 health workers were affected by the disease.

32,978 were recovered. Thiruvananthapuram 2831, Kollam 1927, Pathanamthitta 953, Alappuzha 1708, Kottayam 1975, Idukki 1164, Ernakulam 5200, Thrissur 2161, Palakkad 3620, Malappuram 3877, Kozhikode 4890, Wayanad 645, Kannur 1917 and Kasaragod 110 were cured. With this, 4,23,957 people have been diagnosed with the disease and 15,37,138 people have so far recovered from the virus.

There are currently 9,93,313 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,59,164 are under home / institutional quarantine and 34,149 are in hospitals. About 4007 people were newly admitted to the hospital. Today there are 12 new hotspots. No area is excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 810 hotspots.