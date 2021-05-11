‘Hundreds of crores were spent on advertisement by CM , but didn’t open single hospital ‘: Sambit Patra

New Delhi: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra has camedown heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the Covid-19 situation in the state. Sambit Patra accused that the Delhi government has spent crores of rupees for advertisement and did not open a single hospital.

“Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 804.93 crores on advertisements since 2015. But he did not open a single hospital during his 7-year rule. Before forming his government, Kejriwal had promised to add 30,000 new hospital beds,” said Sambit Patra.

“It is against humanity if any patient suffers due to lack of oxygen. But there should be no politics over it. If the Government of India can give oxygen to Maharashtra and other states, why do the Delhi Government think that the Centre is adopting a different approach towards Delhi?” he asked Kejriwal.