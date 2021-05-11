Money Laundering case registered against former Maharashtra Home Minister

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case of money laundering against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered in Mumbai and soon searches could be conducted by the agency. Summons regarding this could be issued to the ex-Maharashtra home minister and others in the coming days and their statements will be recorded by ED officials.

Earlier in April, the CBI had conducted raids at four premises of Deshmukh after registering an FIR against him in connection with allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. An FIR was filed based on section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and criminal conspiracy (IPC 120 B). During the searches, the CBI recovered incriminating documents and digital devices.

Deshmukh resigned from his post after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to initiate an enquiry based on Param Bir Singh’s allegations.

On May 4, Deshmukh had moved the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of the CBI FIR against him. The Court adjourned the petition and refused to give any interim protection to Deshmukh from any coercive action by the CBI.

Singh, in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in “malpractices” and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. Waze was arrested in March in connection with the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) probe into the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran.