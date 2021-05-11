Newly-wed bride dies within 6 hours of marriage, husband performs last rites

Bihar: In Bihar’s Munger district, a happy event turned into a gloomy one for the newly-wed couple when the bride lost her life within six hours of marriage. On Monday morning, the bride’s body was taken for cremation from her in-laws’ house and her husband performed the last rites.

On May 8, as per the scheduled time, the wedding march of Suresh Yadav’s son and bridegroom Ravish arrived from Mahakola village and the marriage ceremony was performed. The family of Ranjan Yadav alias Ranjay was happy and excited about the wedding of Nisha Kumari in Khudia village of Munger district. Following the Covid-19 guidelines prescribed by the state government, only a few people had attended the marriage ceremony. With all religious rites, the marriage was conducted, later Nisha suddenly became ill. The two families rushed her to a community center in Tarapur from where the doctors referred her to Bhagalpur as she was in a critical condition. But Nisha passed away during the treatment.