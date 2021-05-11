Sonu Sood, the next Prime Minister of the country,read more for further details

Sonu Sood has turned Good Samaritan for many people in the country since the Covid-19 pandemic struck India. The actor has dedicated his social media platforms to help those in need. People have lauded his philanthropic work, with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant endorsing him as the next Prime Minister of India. However, the actor isn’t on board with the idea.

Rakhi Sawant recently expressed her wish to see Sonu Sood become the Prime Minister of India. The actor has finally reacted to rakhi’s comment. Sonu was seen distributing summer drinks for photographers underneath his apartment and sharing his thoughts on Rakhi’s idea.She isn’t the only one to have campaigned for the star. A few days ago, actor-comedian Vir Das subtly endorsed the Dabangg star.

Sonu has been busy arranging beds, oxygen supplies and medicines for those fighting Covid-19 in the second wave. He was recently seen helping Indian cricketer Suresh Raina who requested for an oxygen cylinder for his aunt. The actor had once shared a video of his phone constantly buzzing with messages seeking help

Last month only, Sonu had tested positive for Covid-19. As a part of precautions, he quarantined himself and luckily he tested negative for Covid-19 within two weeks.