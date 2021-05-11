Tamil Nadu CM gifts cycle to Madurai boy for donating savings to Covid relief fund

Madurai: Harish Varman, a seven-year-old boy from Madurai, had recently donated his piggy bank savings to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s COVID relief fund. The boy had been saving the money for the last two years to buy a bicycle. But, he decided to donate the money to the CM relief fund after watching the struggles people faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He sent a handwritten note along with the money to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and asked him to help the people devastated by the current crisis.

On Sunday, CM MK Stalin appreciated the gesture of the boy and gifted him a bicycle which arrived at his home. Harish was surprised when Madurai North MLA K Thalapathy and few party members landed at his doorstep with a brand new bicycle. Followed this, CM Stalin also called the boy over the phone and appreciated him for his selfless act.

Harish’s father Ilango, an electrician, and mother Geetha were so happy to see their son got to speak to the Tamil Nadu CM.