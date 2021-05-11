Two were arrested for black marketing oxygen cylinders in Delhi

Delhi: On Monday, the Delhi Police has arrested two paramedics, who were working with the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, in connection with alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders. Pawan, 21-years-old is the main accused, who used to charge Rs 40,000 for a 15-liter cylinder and Rs 90,000 for a 50-liter cylinder. He was being helped by other two paramedics who have been identified as Vipin Nagar and Rohit Nagar. The trained paramedics have also posted his mobile number on social media- Instagram so that people can reach him for oxygen cylinders.

After receiving a complaint, the investigation lead by Ambedkar Nagar police tracked down Pawan through his mobile number. Pawan first started misleading the police and later after strict interrogation, he confessed his act of black marketing of oxygen cylinders.