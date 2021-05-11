Varanasi cop on night duty helping thirsty dog; pic went viral

Amid the ongoing crisis, small acts of empathy and love bring the hope of a better tomorrow.

A heartwarming picture of on-duty police personnel is seen helping a dog drink water from a handpump has gone viral on social media and wins lots of praises and respect. The photograph was shared by the Twitter account @policemedianews. According to the tweet, the picture is of the city Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

Later, the viral post was shared by IPS officer Sukirti Madhav, with an amazing caption which is a dialogue from web series Paatal Lok, “If a man loves dogs, he is a good man. If dogs love a man, he is a good man! Incredible Banaras..!”

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man.

If a man loves dogs, he is a good man.

If dogs love a man, he is a good man.! Incredible Banaras..!

The image has gone viral on social media with over 25,000 likes and around 3,000 retweets. Social media users are elated and applauded the police officer in the comments section of the tweets. “Goodness and humanity in action. God bless the policeman and his family,” read one of the many comments on the viral picture.