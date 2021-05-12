Bhavya Gandhi’s father dies of Covid-19

Bhavya Gandhi, who played the character of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost his father Vinod Gandhi to Covid-19. His father had tested coronavirus positive few weeks back.

The actor’s mother, Yashoda Gandhi, has revealed about the struggles family faced for his treatment due to the ongoing crisis. She added that the family had to go through a difficult time to find him a hospital bed.

Vinod gandhi got mild fever followed by chest pain. A chest scan showed a 5% infection but the doctor suggested home isolation and medication after consulting a specialist. However, even after two days, he didn’t get any relief.Having got his ct scan done also,the infection has doubled up and he was admitted in the hospital. yashoda gandhi was unable to find hospital were ever she was calling and asked to register in BMC and wait for their turn,lastly they got bed in Dadar and after that shifted to Goregoan in ICU after calling 500 times and searching for the hospital.

Yashoda gandhi even paid an extra amount for the medicines as well as paid for 8 injections of Remdesvir instead of six.Not only this but doctor also asked for Toxin injection which she imported from dubai using some source and paid 1 lakh for 45k injections.They finally shifted Vinod gandhi to Kokilaben hospital where he stayed for 15 days before he died on Tuesday.

She expressed with emotions that she saw him last on April 23 “from a distance though vinod gandhi was unconscious and couldn’t see her. The actor Bhavya gandhi due to deep shock has not issued a statement yet.