Court in India announces its decision on travel ban on BR Shetty

Bangalore: A court in India on Wednesday announced its decision on travel ban on UAE based businessman, BR Shetty. A court in Karnataka has refused to let BR Shetty, the founder NMC Health, travel to UAE.

The court has dismissed Shettys’ plea challenging immigration officials’ decision to stop him from boarding a Nov. 14 flight to UAE. He was appealing against a February ruling by a single judge of the High Court in Karnataka.

The court took this decision after public sector bank, Bank of Baroda has opposed his plea. Bank of Baroda is suing Shetty for backing away from a collateral agreement for debts and additional guarantees.

Also Read: Authorities in Abu Dhabi issues guidelines for Eid Al Fitr

NMC Healthcare, founded by BR Shetty is now debt ridden. The biggest hospital group in UAE is under administration in April 2020. The group has a debt of 6.6 billion US dollar.