Covid-19 Update: 862 new recoveries reported in Qatar

Doha: 392 new coronavirus cases along with 862 new recoveries and 3 new deaths were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. The newly diagnosed cases include 224 contacts of active cases and 168 travel related.

Thus the total number of confirmed cases reached at 212,124. The total recoveries now stands at 204,408. The death toll is at 519. At present there are 7197 active cases in Qatar.

There are 21 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 411. 13 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and 231 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.

The ministry has conducted 18,162 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. In this 3805 people were tested for the first time. Till now 195,7978 Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

35,485 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered during the past 24 hours. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the vaccination campaign is 1,911,663