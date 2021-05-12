Covid-19 Update: Coronavirus cases increases in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved to 96.2% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.7% in the country. The Ministry of Health in Saudi Arabia has updated this.

Meanwhile,1020 new coronavirus cases along with 908 new recoveries and 13 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 352, followed by Makkah with 260, the Eastern Province with 120, Madinah recorded 54 and Asir confirmed 50 cases.

The overall infection tally has reached at 429,389. The total recoveries now stand at 413,010. The death toll is at 7111. At present there are 9268 active cases. In this 1352 are in critical condition are admitted in ICUS.