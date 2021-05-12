Cyclones may hit the west coast this weekend

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has foretold the formation of a cyclone storm in the Arabian Sea on May 16, in an anxious tone. If the cyclonic storm is formed it would be first to hit the western coast of India this year and it would be named ‘Tauktae’.

A low-pressure region is supposed to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around the morning of May 14, the IMD said. “It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify into a Depression around May 15. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over the east-central Arabian Sea around May 16 and continue to move north-northwestwards,” the weather department said.

It is expected that because of the low pressure a heavy rainfall over Kerala and Lakshwadeep on May 14 to 15 while Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are likely to experience heavy downpour on May 15.

From Thursday onwards the sea condition expected to be rough, the IMD has warned fishermen to not venture out to the southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin and Lakshadweep areas, along with and off Kerala coast from the morning of May 13. The fishermen wanting to head towards the east-central Arabian sea and along and off Karnataka coasts have been asked to stay away from the seas from May 14 while those along and off Maharashtra and Goa coasts have been advised to stay back from May 15.

By the night of May 12, the fishermen who are already in the sea are informed to return to the coast.