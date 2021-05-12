Eid Al Fitr: Gulf country bans gatherings

Muscat: A gulf country has banned all kinds of gatherings during Eid Al Fitr holidays. Oman has announced this. The decision was announced by Public Prosecution in Oman. The Public Prosecution has urged to all citizens and residents to avoid gatherings during the Eid Al Fitr considering the coronavirus infection.

“In order to maintain public health and safety and to avoid contracting COVID-19 or passing it to others, the Public Prosecution calls upon everyone to observe the preventive health measures and avoid any form of gathering like wedding, banquets and other events”, said a statement issued by the department.