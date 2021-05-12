Kerala Covid updates: 43,529 people in the state confirmed coronavirus

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 43,529 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Ernakulam 6410, Malappuram 5388, Kozhikode 4418, Thiruvananthapuram 4284, Thrissur 3994, Palakkad 3520, Kollam 3350, Kottayam 2904, Alappuzha 2601, Kannur 2346, Pathanamthitta 1339, Idukki 1305, Kasaragod 969 and Wayanad 701.

Today, it has been confirmed that 95 deaths in the last few days are due to Covid-19. This brings the total death toll to 6053. A total of 145 health workers were affected by the disease. Health workers were affected in Kannur 33, Thrissur 23, Ernakulam 15, Palakkad, Kasaragod 11 each, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad 10 each, Kollam 8, Kottayam 2, Alappuzha and Idukki 1 each.

During the last 24 hours, 1,46,320 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 29.75. Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CB Nat, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 1,74,18,696 samples have been tested so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.

Today, 241 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 40,133 people were infected through contact. The contact source for 3010 is not clear. Ernakulam 6247, Malappuram 5185, Kozhikode 4341, Thiruvananthapuram 3964, Thrissur 3962, Palakkad 1428, Kollam 3336, Kottayam 2744, Alappuzha 2596, Kannur 2151, Pathanamthitta 1285, Idukki 1277, Kasaragod 943 and Wayanad 674 were affected by the disease.

A total of 34,600 people who had been diagnosed and treated were cured. Thiruvananthapuram 2338, Kollam 2815, Pathanamthitta 1264, Alappuzha 2518, Kottayam 2171, Idukki 1287, Ernakulam 4474, Thrissur 2319, Palakkad 3100, Malappuram 3946, Kozhikode 5540, Wayanad 446, Kannur 1907 and Kasaragod 475 were cured. With this, 4,32,789 people have been diagnosed with the disease and are still undergoing treatment. 15,71,738 have so far been freed from Covid.

Today there are 5 new hotspots. 75 areas were excluded from the hotspot. There are currently a total of 740 hotspots. There are currently 10,01,647 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 9,67,211 are under home / institutional quarantine and 34,436 in hospitals. A total of 3593 people were newly admitted to the hospital.