Malayali expat wins 1 million UAE dirham in Mahzooz draw

UAE: Fortune has once again blissed a Malayali expat living in Oman. A Malayali expat living in Oman, Syam Subhash has become overnight millionaire as he won 1 million UAE dirham in the Mahzooz draw. Syam and Sultan, an UAE citizen has won 1 million UAE dirham each by matching five out of six numbers in the 24th Mahzooz draw.

Also Read: Government marked ‘Tika Utsav’ , but didn’t arranged vaccines’ : Priyanka Gandhi

“I’ve never won before and I’ve had weeks where none of my numbers came good. I wasn’t able to watch the draw show this weekend, so I was surprised when I got an email saying I won. Then I saw the figure and couldn’t believe it; I went on YouTube, watched the draw, and confirmed the numbers”, said Syam, who lives in Oman for last 18 years.