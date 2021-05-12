Oxygen supply: 40 tons of oxygen reaches from France to India

The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen reached India on Wednesday, France Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain said.

Through Twitter, Lenain said, “The second shipment of 40 tons of oxygen, donated by France’s Air Liquide Group and filled in Qatar reaches Mumbai. Thanks to Indian Navy’s frigate INS Tarkash.”

Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi wrote on Twitter, “Deeply value this continuing support from our friend & partner France. Grateful to our friend Qatar for the prompt facilitation in collaboration with the French Embassy in Qatar.”

“Operation Setu-II – a sea bridge that continues to deliver. INS Tarkash arrives in Mumbai (India) carrying 2 cryogenic tankers with 20 MT liquid medical O2 each. A tireless effort to augment our O2 availability, ” Bagchi tweeted.

In the midst of the huge surge in Covid cases, India got global support in the form of PPE kits, medical equipment, oxygen concentrators, and oxygen cylinders, and other medical aids.

France had earlier declared that it will provide India with eight high-capacity oxygen generators, liquid oxygen for 2000 patients for five days, as well as 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs.

France sent 28 tonnes of medical equipment as a part of its solidarity mission for facing the Covid-19 crisis.

Other than France, several other countries including the United Kingdom, the US, and Germany have also proclaimed plans to support India.