State government to extend lockdown till May 31, hints Health Minister

Mumbai: The state government is planning to extend the lockdown imposed in the state. Maharashtra state government is planning to extend the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases is increasing in the state. This was informed by state Health Minister Rajesh Tope after a cabinet meeting.

The lockdown in Maharashtra could be further extended till May 31. The final decision in this regard will be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The health ministry has proposed an extension of lockdown for 15 more days. The official announcement on this is likely to be announced by the CM by tomorrow.